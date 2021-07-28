Rahul Gandhi to move adjournment motion in LS over snooping scandal

Several other opposition MPs have also given adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Pegasus scandal.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will move adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Pegasus issue demanding probe in the alleged snooping row while in Rajya Sabha, suspension notices have been served on the issues of Pegasus scandal and Assam-Mizoram discord.

Ripun Bora of the Congress has moved suspension notice on Assam-Mizoram discord in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition leaders on Wednesday met in chambers of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge where Rahul Gandhi was also present. They decided that the opposition parties will press the government to order probe in the snooping row.

The opposition parties led by the Congress did not allow the house to function on Tuesday. Deputy leader of Congress in the Upper Hous,e Anand Sharma said, "One thing is very clear, the blame of the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely at the door of the Government. Government is not interested in a meaningful discussion and debate. This Government does not believe in its accountability to the people of India through the Parliament."

"Opposition is being blacked out inside the house, so through the media, we want to tell our people, we shall continue this fight. The government is obdurate as it is, we will force them, as in a democratic set up it is done, to come and debate, if government has nothing to hide, let them start the debate today itself, the opposition is ready." he said

