Rahul Gandhi to pay four-day visit to Wayanad on December 4

New Delhi [India] Dec 1(ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad, Kerala from December 4 to 7.

According to Rahul Gandhi office, he will be reaching Kozhikode on December 4.

He will inaugurate Indira Gandhi Memorial Bus stand cum shopping complex at Edakkara, new block at GHSS Karuvarakundu at Wandoor, a project in Kodenchery Grama Panchayat at Mariyam Auditorium, Kodenchery, Thiruvambadi and cultural conference at Mahadeva Temple, Kodencherry on December 5.

He will also visit the Nilambur Assembly convention at OCK Auditorium, Wandoor Assembly convention at Eriyad auditorium, Love share, a school for special children and Thiruvambadi assembly convention at Shangrilla auditorium, Mukkam on the same day.On December 6 he is scheduled to attend Late M I Shanavas remembrance meeting at Cholayil auditorium, Meenangadi, Kalpetta assembly convention at Chandragiri auditorium, visit the family of Shehala Sherin, the child who died of snakebite. He will also visit Sarvajana HSS School, the school where the snakebite episode occurred at Sultan Bathery.Inauguration of new block Vythiri government hospital and newly constructed MSDP block at Vakeri High School will be done on the same day by Rahul Gandhi.On the last day of his visit on December 7, he will meet with 400 newly trained disaster management volunteers at Zilla Panchayat auditorium, Kalpetta and distribute 'Muttathe Mulla' loan to SHG's (Kudumbashree) by Manathawadi farmer's service co-operative bank.Rahul will also inaugurate a new department block of Psychiatry and de-addiction at Assumption Hospital, Sultan Bathery on the same day. (ANI)