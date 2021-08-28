Rahul Gandhi to visit Chattisgarh to witness development work for tribals, farmers: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid a power tussle with State health minister TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who held intense talks with the party high command in Delhi, said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi will visit the state to witness the development done by the state government for tribals and farmers.



As soon as he reached Raipur, Baghel told media persons, "Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh next week. They will come here and see the Chhattisgarh model. We will go all over India with the development works that are done here. He will come here and meet all sections of the society."

"He will visit Bastar, central and north Chhattisgarh and witness the development works done by us for tribals, farmers, women, the youth and the poor and industries," he said upon arrival in Raipur after meeting Gandhi in Delhi.

After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said on Friday that the chief minister has been successful in convincing the high command and there is no immediate threat to his post.

The Congress top brass had summoned CM Baghel to discuss the Chhattisgarh Congress tussle.

Soon after that, CM Baghel's several supporters, including 55 MLAs, 15 district presidents, and five mayors, reached Delhi on Thursday.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.



Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders. (ANI)

