Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency Wayanad today

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his north Kerala parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday.



He will interact there with representatives of various non-political, socio-cultural-religious and farmers organisations at a government guesthouse in Kalpetta town of the district from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for April-May. Several other programmes are lined up for the lawmaker, including the inauguration of 12 houses built by INCAS Qatar at Panamaram, Koolivayal. He will be returning to Delhi by a special aircraft late in the evening today.

On Wednesday, Gandhi interacted with the students of Vandoor government girls higher secondary school.

"This message is for young ladies. The most important thing for you is independence. You have to be able to thrive, survive on your own that will include financial and psychological independence," Gandhi had said.

Earlier, he was on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu where he interacted with farmers, weavers and the general public. During his visit, the MP talked about Congress' alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to happen in April-May and said that he has full faith in it. (ANI)