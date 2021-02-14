Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17, said sources on Sunday.



The former Congress president is likely to address public meetings while kick-starting the party's campaign for the Union Territory, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the next few months. Currently, Congress is heading the government in Puducherry under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the dates of the polls are yet to be announced.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu where polls are likely to be held in April-May.

During his visit in these stats, Gandhi targetted the central government on many issues including farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over two months. He also hit out at the government over the economy and the India-China stand-off at the northern borders (ANI)