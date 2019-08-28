Rahul Gandhi visits tribal colonies in Wayanad

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the district administration for initiation of proper follow up programmes," said Gandhi in Manthavady.

Ratheesh, Gandhi's office assistant at the Wayanad constituency, told IANS by now he had visited four such colonies in Manathavady and near Kalpetta. "Gandhi also spent time with people at Ponkuzhi, located deep in the forest," he said.

Gandhi mingled with the people freely. At one place, while he was seated in car, a local kissed him, much to the amusement of onlookers.

"Gandhi inaugurated his MP office at Kalpetta and then left for Kothara, another flood-hit area," said Ratheesh. The Congress leader will stay in his constituency till Friday. Wayanad was one of the worst affected districts during monsoon that battered several parts of the Lok Sabha constituency. Around 50,000 people had to take refuge in relief camps. Gandhi had visited Wayanad earlier as well. After returning to Delhi, he sent three sets of different kits to over 18,000 families, which included clothing, blankets, basic food items and cleaning stuff.