Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala Health Minister drawing attention to H1N1 cases in Kozhikode

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja drawing notice towards H1N1 cases in Karaserry Panchayat in Kozhikode.

"It has been brought to my notice that several students and teachers at Anayamkannu Higher Secondary School have been infected by H1N1 in the first week of January. Furthermore, over 150 teachers and students are showing symptoms of the disease and are currently under observation," Gandhi wrote in the letter.



The state health department is conducting a medical camp and an expert team is expected to visit the school today.

The Congress leader requested the minister to extend support to healthcare facilities to prevent an outbreak of the viral disease.

"Given the highly contagious nature of H1N1, I request the Health department to extend all possible support to public healthcare facilities to adequately prepare for any possibility of an outbreak," he added. (ANI)