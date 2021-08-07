Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle temporarily locked, says Congress

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been "temporarily locked", the party said on Saturday, over an hour after it said that the account had been "temporarily suspended".



"The account has been temporarily locked," the party said.

In a tweet earlier, the party had said the due process is being followed for the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account which has been temporarily suspended.

The party said Rahul Gandhi will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" a tweet from the party's official Twitter handle said.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday used the photo-sharing app Instagram to send his congratulatory messages over the gold medal won by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and the bronze medal won by Bajrang Punia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor.

A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

He complained that the Congress leader had shared his own photo along with the father and mother of the child victim which disclosed the identity of the minor victim.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on Tuesday issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action over the Congress leader violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by "revealing" Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

Rahul Gandhi met on Wednesday met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium. (ANI)

