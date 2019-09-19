Rahul has a juvenile sense of humour: Swapan Dasgupta

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta said here on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a juvenile sense of humour and is incapable of becoming a serious politician.

"Rahul Gandhi is well known for having a juvenile sense of humour. He is well known for trivializing important things, well known for his inability to be a serious factor in Indian politics. His tweet clearly reflects all this," he told ANI.



Dasgupta was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's tweet in which he took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming event "Howdy, Modi!" in Houston on September 22 in which US President Donald Trump is also participating.

"Howdy" economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum. (ANI)

