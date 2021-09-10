Rahul invokes Kashmiri Pandit origin during Jammu visit

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Jammu. He visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district on Wednesday.

Jammu, Sep 10 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that he is a Kashmiri Pandit and feels at home whenever he visits Jammu and Kashmir.

"They said the BJP has done nothing for them while the Congress had implemented many welfare schemes for them. I promise my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them.

"J&K has a special place in my heart, but I am pained also. There is brotherhood in J&K, but the BJP and the RSS are trying to break the bond of that brotherhood."

He said the BJP had snatched away the statehood from the people of J&K which should be restored.

He raised his hand and said, "Hand means 'Daro Mat'. You can see hand in pictures of Lord Shiva and Wahe Guru."

He said after J&K, he would also be visiting Ladakh.

He paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine where he was accompanied by J&K Congress president G.A.Mir and many party workers and supporters during his 13 kilometre long trek to the shrine.

--IANS

sq/dpb