Rahul leads Congress 'padyatra' on Gandhi Jayanti

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' began from Delhi Congress Office at Rouse Avenue and culminated three km away at Rajghat.

The padyatra was followed by a truck on which was mounted a big spinning wheel. A Congress leader said that this symbolised the importance of Khadi and Charkha in the freedom movement.

Scores of party leaders and worker's also walked in this march with Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was supposed to lead the march, but because of her health issues Rahul Gandhi lead the march instead.

The party is organising padyatras across the country to spread the Gandhian ideology. The Congress party has been trying to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign, which has been aggressively trying to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.