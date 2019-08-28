Rahul made statement against Pak due to fearing atmosphere prevailing in India: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Congress leader and said that his statement has come due to fear of atmosphere prevailing in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement has come due to fear of the atmosphere prevailing in the country... The whole Congress party is speaking against India ever since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh told ANI here.

"Nehru did a mistake by taking this matter to the United Nations. Now, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the House of Parliament. There is a song 'Sab kuchh lutaa ke hosh mein aaye to kya kiya'. Now the Congress' situation is the same. The people of the country will never forgive them," he added.Rahul Gandhi had earlier today slammed Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues with no room for Pakistan's interference."I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," Rahul tweeted."There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," Gandhi wrote in another tweet.This came after Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday said she has a written a letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate on Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has noted that people are dying in Jammu and Kashmir.Mazari in her letter, which is also posted on her Twitter, to the UN body quoted Gandhi." ...acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the Leader of the Congress Party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted "people dying" in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events "going very wrong there," she wrote. (ANI)