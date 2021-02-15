Rahul on a campaigning spree in poll-bound states

Gandhi is raising local issues in the states during the campaigning. In Assam, he made a strong anti-CAA pitch, saying that the Congress will work for the welfare of the people and attacked the BJP over its divisive agenda.

New Feb 15 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a campaigning spree in poll-bound states. After Assam, Gandhi is scheduled to kickstart the poll campaign in Puducherry on February 17.

Gandhi said in the public meeting: "CAA will not be implemented and I have worn this stole in which CAA is written but it has been crossed."

He said that the Congress will honour the Assam accord and no power in the world can break Assam. "Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred within the society the Congress party and the people of Assam will together teach them a lesson."

Gandhi has already visited Tamil Nadu and Kerala where the polls are scheduled in next two months. In Tamil Nadu, he attacked the BJP over NEP and the language issue.

But there is no clarity on his visit to poll-bound West Bengal where the party is contesting elections in alliance with the left parties. Sources say that the Left parties had invited Rahul Gandhi in a rally on February 28, but his participation is not yet confirmed.

