Rahul, Priyanka among Cong star campaigners for Bengal polls

New Delhi/Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) The Congress on Friday released the list of its star campaigners for the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections.

Prominent faces among the Congress star campaigners are Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It is the first time that Congress General Secretary Priyanka will be campaigning for the party outside Uttar Pradesh, apart from Delhi and Chhattisgarh where she had campaigned for the Assembly polls.