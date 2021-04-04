Rahul, Priyanka offer condolences over Bijapur Maoist attack

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh. Decisive action needs to be taken to locate & rescue the missing Jawans. I appeal to the State Govt to ensure best care for a speedy recovery of the injured."

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday offered condolences and expressed 'anguish' over the death of jawans in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Tributes to the brave jawans who were martyrs fighting naxals, whole nation is anguished and pained,there martyrdom will be remembered."

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Home Minister. He said, "The news of martyrdom of 22 jawans is devastating! Our homage to their martyrdom & condolences to the family. Sadly, PM & HM, Amit Shah are too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Naxalism. TV proclamations ain't enough. We need to put a decisive strategy & blueprint."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the phone and had a detailed discussion on the gunfight with the Maoists in Bijapur.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister of the ground situation.

The CRPF has launched a massive hunt for the Maoist in the area.

