Rahul, Priyanka, Pilot lead farmers' agitation for Cong

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi participated in a tractor rally in Kerala to lead the Congress' protest against the contentious farm laws while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to address Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday even as Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot is drawing huge crowds in his farmer rallies against the farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally against the farm laws in Kerala's Wayanad on Monday saying, "We oppose these laws. We will make sure the government is forced to take back these laws. We are standing with the farmers, we will help them and ensure the BJP government takes back these laws."

Rahul Gandhi is set to rake up the issue in Mallapuram also where he will address a rally on Tuesday.

While his sister and Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi is holding a series of Kisan Panchayats in western UP which has become epicentre of farmers' protests on Saturday in Baghra. Haryana leader Deepender Hooda was also seen on stage but it is Priyanka who is spearheading the movement.

Priyanka attacked the Centre saying, "The central government should respect the farmers. Why is Modiji not talking to the farmers who elected him as Prime Minister? Dialogue should be initiated with the farmers and their problems must be solved."

Apart from Rahul and Priyanka, Sachin Pilot is also drawing huge crowds on Friday at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Kotkhawada area of Chaksu town in Jaipur.

Pilot said, "This movement goes beyond caste and religion. Everyone in the country is now saying that the government of India should reconsider its decision and withdraw the farm laws, shedding its stubborn nature. In fact, they should frame three new laws after consulting all the stakeholders," adding that every Indian feels that the farm laws were passed in haste without any consultation.

On the other hand, the Congress' protest on fuel hike had some impact in Madhya Pradesh but marginal impact was seen in other states despite the party call to hold protests as senior leaders were missing in action specially the 'G-23' leaders, said a youth leader.

