Rahul, Priyanka to hit campaign trail from Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi will be pitching for the party candidates in Assam where the Congress is heading a multi-party alliance and eyeing a comeback. The first phase of voting in the northeastern state was held on Saturday and the next round is on Thursday.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Assam and Kerala, respectively, from Tuesday.

As per the programme on Tuesday, he will interact with women at the India Club Ground at Tarapur in Silchar, address a public meeting at the DSA Ground at Haflong in Dima Hasao district. He will also be present at a public meeting at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association Ground at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

Banking on its "five guarantees", including five lakh jobs for youth, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the anti-CAA sentiments of the local people and over the low wages of the tea estate workers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings and hold roadshows in Kerala, which goes to the polls on April 6.

