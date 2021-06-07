Rahul puts poser over centralised free vaccination policy, asks why should private hospitals charge money

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised questions over centralized free vaccination policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if "vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?"



"One simple question - If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?" he asked in a tweet.

The Prime Minister announced a centralised vaccine drive during an address to the nation on Monday.

He said that the Centre will provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

He said the Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost and 25 per cent of vaccination that was with states will now be undertaken by the Government of India.

The Prime Minister said that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines. (ANI)

