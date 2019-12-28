Rahul reiterates 'PM lies' comment, asks people to decide who is lying

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied on the existence of detention centres in the country, despite the BJP asserting that the Congress leader's statement was a lie.

"I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying," Gandhi told reporters when his reaction was sought over BJP's calling him "liar of the year".Tweeted by him on Thursday, the video features a road purportedly leading to a detention centre in Assam and Modi's speech denying the existence of such camps in India."The Prime Minister of RSS lies to Bharat Mata," read the video's caption with hashtag lies, lies, lies.At a public address in the national capital earlier this week, Modi had said: "Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent to it."BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was quick to slam the Congress leader, calling him the "chieftain of liars". The party had accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on the construction of detention centres.On Friday, Gandhi termed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as an attack on the poor people of the country, saying that it was akin to taxing them.To this, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Gandhi of speaking lies and said that he is the candidate for 2019 "liar of the year"."Rahul Gandhi has continued to a lie. He is a candidate for the 'lie of the year' 2019. Earlier, just a family was troubled by his lies but now the whole Congress and people are troubled over it," Javadekar said. (ANI)