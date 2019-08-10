Rahul's decision not to withdraw resignation final: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi has again turned down the plea of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to remain the party chief saying the decision "not to withdraw his resignation is final".

"All the members of the Congress unanimously and in one voice wanted the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The voice of the workers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Porbandar to Tripura, wanted him to remain the party chief but his decision not to withdraw his resignation is final."All the members of the CWC also believed that Rahul Gandhi ji is the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government is subjugating the Constitution, suppressing the voice of dissent, rising the democratic process and democracy per say in danger on the account of overwhelming majority that they enjoy and refuse to listen to the voice of people of India," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the first session of the CWC.He also said that after Rahul refused to take the resignation back, the CWC has begun the consultation process on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders."CWC accordingly has divided itself into five groups as wider consultations are required as wished by Rahul Gandhi. These groups will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Congres Legislature Party, state Congress presidents, AICC secretaries, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members so that a comprehensive view on the next president comes forward in a democratic fashion," he said"These groups will submit their report today itself and the second meeting of the CWC is scheduled for 8 pm today where these reports will be presented and the future course of action will be decided", Surjewala added.After the conclusion of the first phase of the Congress Working Committee Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also commented and said, "We will meet again at 8.30 pm, and it (name of new party chief) is expected to be finalized by 9 pm today itself."Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said: "the process of deliberations has begun and is taking place in a smooth manner." (ANI)