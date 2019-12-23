Rahul says decisive victory in Jharkhand, congratulates allies

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated party's allies in JMM-led alliance and workers for their victory in the Jharkhand assembly polls.

"Congratulations to our allies, workers, and leaders for the decisive victory of our alliance in Jharkhand," said Gandhi in a tweet.



The alliance comprising Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal is poised for victory in the assembly polls.

The JMM is slated to win 30 seats and Congress 16 in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The RJD has won one seat.

Gandhi had addressed election rallies in the state. (ANI)