Rahul says reports of violence in J-K; asks PM to speak about situation

New Delhi[India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that reports were coming of violence and people dying in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transparently tell the country about the situation and assuage people.

Gandhi made the remarks after the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) which was discussing his successor. Gandhi had resigned after party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader said he was called to the meeting where a presentation was made on "what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir"."I was called just now by the working committee because between the work they were doing to choose the next Congress President some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong. There are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. So we stopped our deliberation on Congress President issue and we had a presentation on what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi said.He said the Congress was concerned about the reports and it is very important that the central government speaks on the situation in the state."Now it is very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister makes it very clear and transparent, exactly what is happening in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We are very concerned about reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be completely transparent," he said. (ANI)