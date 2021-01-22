  1. Sify.com
  4. Rahul seeks in-depth probe in Karnataka quarry blast

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 22nd, 2021, 10:00:04hrs
New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled with the families of the victims of the Karnataka mining quarry blast and demanded an in-depth investigation into the incident.

"The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future," the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.

His remarks came after ten people were reportedly killed in the explosion.

Late on Thursday night, a loud sound of explosion was heard in Shivamogga, suspected to be caused by explosive materials kept on a stone crushing site, the police said, adding at least 10 people have been reportedly killed.

This incident took place in the Abbalagere village located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal state highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura.

Shikaripura, 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

