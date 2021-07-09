Rahul slams Centre over hike in PNG, CNG prices

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre over the hike in the prices of the CNG and PNG, saying that inflation is continuing to grow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'accountability was only towards friends'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Inflation continues to grow. 'Acche din' is heavy on the country. Prime Minister's accountability only towards his friends."