Rahul slams govt for 'betraying India's defenders'

"Modi's crony centric budget means- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed," he tweeted. On February 4, Rahul had tweeted, "Modi's crony centric budget means- Struggling MSMEs given no low-interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed."

New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.

The Wayanad MP has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies.

Meanwhile, the Congress received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20 with senior leader Kapil Sibal being the biggest individual donor among its members by contributing Rs 3 crore to the party fund.

The contribution report for 2019-20 of the Congress has been put in the public domain by the Election Commission.

It shows that donations by ITC and associated companies were over Rs 19 crore, while Prudent Electoral Trust contributed Rs 31 crore.

As per provisions of the electoral laws, political parties have to report contributions above Rs 20,000 made by individuals, companies, electoral trusts, and organisations.

While former prime minister Manmohan Singh donated Rs 1,08,000, former party chief Rahul Gandhi donated Rs 54,000 and party president Sonia Gandhi donated Rs 50,000 between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020.