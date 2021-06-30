Rahul slams Modi govt over fuel price hike

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices saying long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions.

"Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason," he said in a tweet with the hashtag of #TaxExtortion.