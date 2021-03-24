Rahul, Stalin to address rally in Salem on March 28

In a statement issued here, the DMK party said Gandhi will address the public rally to be held at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem district.

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting with DMK President M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu's Salem on March 28.

The public meeting will be chaired by Stalin. Leaders of the DMK-led alliance parties -- CPI, CPI-M, IUML, VCK, MMK and others will also address the rally.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 6.

--IANS

vj/dpb