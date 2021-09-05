Rahul to visit J&K, pray at Vaishno Devi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to to make a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from September 9.

Sources said that he is likely to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine and meet party leaders in Jammu.

Gandhi had paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district during his visit last month - his first visit to the Valley since the Centre abrogated Article 370.