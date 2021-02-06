Rahul to visit Rajasthan to support farmers' protests (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan next week to participate in the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and to support their demand to repeal the laws, a party leader said on Saturday.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken tweeted: "To fight for the interests of farmers and to raise the voice of farmers and to put pressure on the government to repeal the three farm laws Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan on February 12 and 13."