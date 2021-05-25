Rahul urges party workers to help those affected by Yaas

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) As the Cyclone Yaas is set to make a landfall in Odisha and West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the party workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected.

"Cyclone Yaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected. Please follow all precautionary measures," he said in a tweet.