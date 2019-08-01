Rahul urges Wayanad DC to expedite bridge construction across Kalindi River

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Wayanad District Collector (DC) A R Ajay Kumar to construct a permanent bridge across Kalindi River to connect Nettara tribal colony with the main Thirunelly village.

"I request you to expedite the construction of a permanent bridge to connect Nettara Tribal Colony, Thirunelly village to the main village. In the interim period, I request you to consider providing makeshift arrangements for the convenience of the residents," Gandhi's letter to Kumar read.

In the letter, Gandhi wrote that the bridge on the river had been washed away in 2006 and since then, residents have been forced to use a temporary wooden bridge to cross the river.The temporary structure, according to the Wayanad MP, runs the risk of getting washed away due to heavy rains."The residents have informed me that the Nettara Bridge across Kalindi river was washed away in 2006. For the past 13 years, the residents construct a temporary wooden bridge before the monsoons. In fact, the primarily tribal residents of this village have pooled in their personal resources for this endeavour each year. However, the structures have been washed away on several occasions due to heavy rain. This has left the residents stranded for extended periods of time in the past," the letter added.Gandhi went on to say that residents said Mananthavady legislator O R Kelu had announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the bridge two years ago. "However, no progress has been made in this regard," he said.The Gandhi scion also directed Kumar to keep him posted of the steps taken in this regard. (ANI)