Rahul vows to be the voice of those being silenced

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to fight for the people and be the voice of those being silenced.

In an instagram post, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "With your blessings I renew my pledge to fight for our people. To be a voice for those being silenced. To stand up for those who are forced to kneel. To defend the rights of those who face grave injustice. To hear the cries of those in pain."