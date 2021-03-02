Rahul woos Tamil Nadu with push-ups, Aikido

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to be in complete poll mode as he continues campaigning for the upcoming elections in four states and Puducherry.
While interacting with students of St Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi not only shook a leg with the students but also did push-ups and performed some Aikido martial arts. Rahul even went on to do a one-hand push-up leading to a loud cheer out from the students.
A nearly one-minute-long clip shows the Kerala MP from Wayanad taking up the "push-up challenge" while talking to a student. "Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student.
Handing over the mic, Rahul Gandhi smiles, and then he gets down to the task. Merolin and Gandhi are seen doing one push-up after the other.
Rahul also showed an Aikido move with a male student.
Rahul then participated in what seemed to be a group dance with the students, moving in sync by holding hands and waving hands.
Earlier, Rahul addressed a rally in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district. Gandhi said that the people of Tamil Nadu should show a way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting the concept of one culture, one nation and one history.