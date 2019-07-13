Rahul's successor: CWC may decide next week

New Delhi: Ten days after Rahul Gandhi went public with his resignation as party president, the Congress is yet to schedule a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to decide on his successor. But sources in the party indicated that it could take place next week once there is clarity on the Karnataka political situation.

Several party veterans, including Karan Singh and Janardan Dwivedi, had questioned the delay as well the procedure of finding a replacement for Gandhi.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal had questioned the delay. We have to search a new party president. A lot of time has elapsed. Now, we cannot allow more time to pass, he told reporters in Bhopal.

Deciding about the party president would be a collective decision. The CWC would take a decision. We all have to take a decision together, he said when asked if he was in the race for the next president. The party sources said senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mukul Wasnik and Anand Sharma, who have held several meetings and reached out to other senior leaders and Congress Chief Ministers, have asked colleagues to give names in closed envelopes. From Wasnik to Mallikarjun Kharge to younger leaders like Sachin Pilot, names of several leaders are doing the rounds in the public domain but the party has been unable to arrive at any consensus candidate.