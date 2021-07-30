Raided former Awami League woman leader sent to three days custody

Jahangir was arrested by the RAB at about 12.15 a.m. on Friday after a four hour long raid in her Gulshan residence, in which it seized imported liquor, casino game playing equipment, walkie-talkies, and knives.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as Jehangir was produced in court and 20 days remand sought in two cases filed against her at the Gulshan Police Station under the Digital Security Act and the Special Powers Act.

RAB's Legal and Mass Media Department Director Khondker Al Moyeen said that five cases would be filed against Jahangir under the Liquor and Narcotics Control Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, the Special Powers Act, the Digital Security Act and the Telecommunications Act.

Besides, the RAB raided the office of Joyjatra IP Television, owned by her, at Mirpur of the capital and seized various equipment from there.

Recently, the Awami League expelled Jahangir from the party's Women Affairs sub-committee due to her recent social media activities that had "violated the party constitution".

Jahangir came under strong criticism following her announcement, through social media, after her announcement about appointment of office-bearers at upazila, and district level and abroad under the banner of an organisation called the "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Jahangir, the founder and CEO of Joyjatra Television, became a member of Awami League's Women Affairs sub-committee on January 17 this year. In December 2020, she became member of the party's Comilla North District advisory committee.

--IANS

sumi/vd