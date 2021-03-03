Raids conducted in Bihar jails

Patna, March 3 (IANS) The Home Department of the Bihar government conducted raids in all the prominent prisons across the state on Wednesday morning.

The raiding teams were headed by the District Magistrate (DM) of respective districts.

In Patna, DM Chandrashekhar Singh, headed the team. Besides him, City Superintendent of Police (West) Vinay Tiwari, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and other senior officers reached Bihar's largest Central jail at Beur in Patna around 5 a.m.