Raigad landslide: Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM, assures help from Centre

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the situation in Maharashtra's Raigad where around 35 people lost their lives due to landslides.



Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan about the tragedy.

Expressing grief over the incident, Shah in a tweet said that NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"Sad over the casualties due to heavy rain and landslide in Raigad. I spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NDRF Director-General about this. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help to save the lives of people," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Landslides were reported in and around Mahad tehsil in the coastal district of Raigad in Maharashtra on Thursday evening where several houses in a village were trapped.

Thackeray informed around 35 people have lost their lives due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad.

"Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation & relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide," he said.

Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far by various relief operations. As many as 18 NDRF teams are engaged in the rescue operation and some more teams are being deployed there. (ANI)