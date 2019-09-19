Rail employees stage protest in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Railway employees of Madurai Division staged a protest on Thursday protesting against the government's move to corporatise public sector rail units like ICF and RCF.

"Under PM's 100 days action plan, the Railway Ministry decided to corporatise the profit-making railway production units ICF, RCF, MCF, RWF, this should be stopped immediately". Divisional Secretary of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) J M Rafi said.



"Scrap new pension scheme and implement guaranteed pension for all the employees appointed on or after 1st January 2004, and ensure that 50 per cent of the last month pay drawn should be given as pension", he further added. (ANI)

