Rail roko agitation: Protesters block trains in several parts of country

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 18 (ANI): As part of the rail roko agitation protesters blocked trains in several parts of the country on Thursday.



In the agitation staged by workers of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) at Patna Junction railway station, a train was blocked by the agitators. Protesters were lying down on the railway tracks and they climbed up the engine of the locomotive.

Meanwhile, in Palwal of Haryana, protesters blocked railway tracks as a part of the nationwide 'rail roko' agitation. Security personnel were also present there.

Farmers under the aegis of the United-Kissan Front demonstrated at railway track in Jammu's Channi Himat area with slogans against the newly enacted farm laws.

Farmers also protested on railway tracks in Fatehpur Sahib of Punjab.

The 'rail roko' the blockade of trains as part of protests against new farm laws is scheduled from 12 noon to 4 pm. Railways have deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force in view of the protest.

The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.

After the tractor rally and 'chakka jaam', 'rail roko' is the next major protest by the farmers against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

