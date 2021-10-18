Rail Roko: Cops deployed at Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi

"This is just a preventive action to deploy police personnel," Deputy Commissioner of Police Esha Pandey told IANS. The senior police official said they just wanted to avoid any mishappening keeping in view the farmers' agitation call.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Delhi Police has deployed its personnel at strategic points at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in the national capital in view of the Rail Roko (Stop Trains) agitation call given by farmer organisations.

The police can be seen deployed in heavy numbers inside and outside the premises of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station that is located in the southeast part of Delhi.

The farmers' umbrella body -- Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- has given a call for six-hour-long Rail Roko agitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., demanding the ouster of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed lives of nine people including four farmers.

"We wanted to put pressure on the Modi Government to take action against Ajay Misra Teni, instead of defending him and his son," a farmer leader had told IANS earlier.

In a bid to counter any untoward incident, the cops were seen patrolling on the platforms of the railway station. "It is peaceful here and so far no incident has been reported," a police official at the spot said.

The agitation began at 10 a.m. and so far 30 locations in the different parts of Punjab and Haryana have been affected.

Reports coming from other railway stations in Delhi were similar. Delhi Cantonment railway station also witnessed a heavy presence of police personnel. "We have deployed an adequate number of police personnel and the situation is normal," a police official said.

