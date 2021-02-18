'Rail Roko' has no effect on train movement in Gurugram

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Force (GRP) and the Gurugram police had stepped up security measures and deployed three additional companies along with huge police deployment across Gurugram to prevent any untoward incident.

Gurugram, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gurugram district reported no impact of the farmers' four-hour 'Rail Roko' demonstration on Thursday.

A huge number of police personnel were deployed near the Adani Logistics company located near the railway track at the Patli railway station.

In Gurugram, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders assembled at the railway tracks at 12.15 pm. During the protests, SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh said: "We are standing in solidarity with the farmers. Our agitation will continue until the Centre rolls back the three farms laws."

Apart from this, to stop SKM leaders and protesters from reaching the railway tracks, two goods train were kept on the approach railway tracks at the Patli railway station while the two main railway tracks were opened for train movement.

The protesters walked on the approach railway track but were stopped from reaching the main railway tracks. The protesters sat on the approach tracks for just 15 minutes and later left the spot to sit in the premises of a temple located naer the railway tracks.

Speaking to IANS, station house officer (SHO), GRP, Bhupender Singh, said, "We have made additional deployment across all the railway stations in Gurugram and also coordinated with the state agencies and state police."

He said that between 12 noon and 4 pm, the Bhuj-Bareilly Express, Jaisalmer-Jammu Tavi Express, Ashram Express and three other trains passed through Gurugram without any disruption.

--IANS

str/arm