Rail roko: Train services disrupted at 130 places

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Train services were disrupted at 130 places as farmers sat on railway tracks following a call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding arrest and resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The minister's son, Ashish Misra, is a prime accused in the case.

In the Northern Railways network, as many as 50 trains were affected.

In North-West region, rail traffic was affected in Bhiwani-Rewari, Sirsa-Rewari, Loharu-Hisar, Suratgarh-Bathinda, Sirsa-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Bathinda, Rohtak-Bhiwani, Rewari-Sadulpur and Sri Ganganagar-Rewari sectors.

As per Shashi Kiran, chief PRO of North West Railways, train number 04781 (Bathinda-Rewari Special) and train number 04573 (Sirsa-Ludhiana) were cancelled.

Trains which were partially cancelled were -- Train number 04734 (Sri Ganganagar-Rewari special) which departed from Sri Ganganagar will terminate at Bhiwani and train number 04733 (Rewari Sri Ganganagar Special) will start from Bhiwani instead of Sri Ganganagar and Train number 09807 Kota-Hisar special departed from Kota to terminate at Sadulpur.

Train number 09808, Hisar-Kota special departed from Sadulpur instead of Hisar.

Train number 04782 Rewri-Bathinda special departed from Rewari to terminate at Kosli.

Train number 09791 Jaipur-Hisar special departed from Jaipur till Rewari.

Train Number 09792, Hisar-Jaipur special departed from Rewari instead of Hisar.

Train Number 09749 Suratgarh-Bathinda Special departed from Suratgarh and terminated at Hanumangarh.

Train number 09750 Bathinda-Suratgarh special departed from Hanumangarh instead of Bathinda.

Train number 04572, Dhuri-Sirsa special, which departed from Dhuri will terminate at Kotli station.

Train number 04729, Rewari-Fazilka special which departed from Rewari was operated till Sirsa.

Train Number 04574, Ludhiana-Bhiwani special, which started from Ludhina to terminate at Hisar.

