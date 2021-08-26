RailTel readied AI-based attendance in 48K schools in Assam

The RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, has completed the Rs 19.20 crore work of Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS) for government schools in Assam, the company official said.

Guwahati, Aug 26 (IANS) To capture the automatic attendance and management, the state-owned RailTel Corporation of India has completed the work of deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Identification System for 48,000 government schools across Assam, officials said on Thursday.

The official said that the RailTel has completed this project in four months in Assam's 33 districts.

RailTel chairman and Managing Director Puneet Chawla said that with the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly changing the world, all important sectors including health, education and services are leaning towards cutting edge digital technologies to adjust with the new normal.

RailTel has provided this AI based solution to schools in Assam and has also provided end user training for smooth implementation.

RailTel is also capable of rolling out a number of technology-based services like AI based Cloud platform solution for Smart Classroom solution, Learning Management System etc. which are the need of the hour, Chawla said.

According to Assam Education Department officials, Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhijan Mission, has initiated several reforms to modernise the education department through user friendly digital reforms and extensive adoption of Information and Communication Technology tools.

