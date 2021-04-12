Railway employees receive Covid-19 vaccine in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, several railway employees in the district received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.



Senior PRO of Western Railways Jitendra Kumar Jayant told ANI that the Western Railway administration is planning to vaccinate 3,000 railway employees and their families.

"We have received 150 doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the drive started by the railway administration," Jayant said.

"The Railways employees have been working as frontline workers since last year. Many of them were also tested positive for COVID-19," he added.

With an aim to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, India on Sunday launched the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against corona.

Meanwhile, Indore recorded 923 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the district state department, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the district has mounted to 1,005 while as many as 70,512 people recovered from the disease so far. (ANI)

