Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway engineers have made a scale -down model of a Rafale fighter jet from scrap material in the workshop. The model not only resembles the actual jet but also emits sound somewhat similar to it.

Railway officials told ANI that it took about one and half month for a team of 8 people to make it. However, the model is the centre of attraction for commoners who are thronging to see it.



"It is mostly made out of the scrap material in the workshop. Generally, the sheet metal scrap is used and ankles are also used. At last, the surface is frozen and paint is put," said an official.

Officials informed that for making the model, photographs of Rafale available on the Internet were used.

"We studied the photographs and tried to match the dimensions. The voice of the fighter plane is recorded from the Internet and is being played to give an impression as if the engine is making sound," said official.

The officials also informed that for making the model PVC sheets were procured, wiring is arranged while other materials are from scrap made out of dismantled coaches.

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (ANI)

