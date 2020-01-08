Railway officers union supports unification of services

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Days after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the organisational restructuring of the railways through the unification of the existing eight Group A services into one central service called the IRMS, the Indian Railway Promotee Officers Federation (IRPOF) backed the idea.

According to Railway Ministry officials, IRPOF General Secretary Raman Kumar Sharma, in a letter to Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dated January 6, said: "It has been decided to support the changes as it will help in betterment of Railways and pave the way for efficient administration for running, safe and cost effective transport."

The Federation also said that during the annual board meeting of IRPOF on December 27 and 28, the issue of reorganisation of the cadres was discussed in detail. The IRPOF also appealed the Minister to take care of the promotional prospects of the Group B officers. "This Federation requests that while implementing the above changes, the promotional prospects and career opportunities of Group B promotee officers should be taken care of and while framing new rules and procedures, consultation with all stakeholders may kindly be done," it added. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24 had approved the organisational restructuring of the railways. aks/vd