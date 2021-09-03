Railway official in West Bengal arrested for accepting bribe

The man who was giving the bribe was also arrested.

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a railway employee for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a person allegedly on behalf of the Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer of the South Eastern Railways in Kolkata.

The CBI had booked Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer Binita Mitra, a 1986 batch IRAS officer, for allegedly seeking the bribe from Dhanbad-based firm Unified Electricals for a railways' electric work tender, officials said.

On getting information about the possible meeting place where the employee of the company was going to hand over the bribe amount to a railway employee under Mitra, the CBI team raided the location and apprehended both.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of Mitra and other locations, they said. Searches are being conducted at various locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand which led to recovery of incriminating material, documents and digital devices from the premises of the accused.

A case was registered against Mitra and others including a contractor of private firm based at Dhanbad, on the allegations of bribery related to a tender pertaining to electrical works of supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 25KV OHE, including RC and PSI work from Balasore (Odisha) to Ranital (Odisha), in connection with the work of 3rd line between Narayangarh and Bhadrak in Kharagpur Division (Phase III).

The contractor had allegedly instructed his office staff to deliver the said illegal gratification to the railways official at the Howrah railway station.

