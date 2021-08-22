Railway projects in Odisha being prioritized, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Balangir (Odisha) [India], August 23 (ANI): Ongoing Railway projects in Odisha are being prioritized for speedy construction work and early completion, informed Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Balangir on Sunday.



Work on the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line which is under-constructed from both ends is expected to complete early while the construction work on Bichhupalli to Sonepur and from Mahipur to Nuagaon/Dasapalla rail line is in full swing.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said, "To complete the projects, we need cooperation from all agencies."

On a demand for the Balangir-Nuapada rail line, the Union Minister said that "it will be reviewed at an appropriate level and keeping on the feasibility on this, further action will be taken."

Vaishnaw also stated that Loco overhauling at Norla will be given priority.

The Union Railway Minister also interacted with trackmen at Balangir Railway Station and praised their work.

Railway Minister also inspected the facilities at the station and interacted with the station master, enquired about the land on another side of platform three, and reviewed other amenities.

Inspecting cleanliness at the station, the Union Minister praised the station authorities for cleanliness. Apart from this, he also inspected tea stalls and other stalls at the station. The Railway Minister said that it is a collective responsibility to keep the station premises and toilets clean.

"PM has always focused on cleanliness. It's a collective responsibility of passengers and railway staff to keep toilets clean," he said.

Informing about the purpose of the visit to the region, Vaishnaw said that, he inspected the Kalahandi Balangir Koraput (KBK) region and "got to know about the problems and issues, and promised to work towards the development of the region". (ANI)

