Railway starts Kisan Rail from West Bengal's Tarakeswar to Nagaland's Dimapur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Eastern Railway has started a "Kisan Rail Special" train from between Tarakeswar in West Bengal and Dimapur in Nagaland on Friday.



According to an official statement issued by the Eastern Railway, the Kishan Rail Special Train between Tarakeswar and Dimapur will run from January 29 till July 30 this year.

"00329 Tarakeswar-Dimapur Kishan Rail Special Train (weekly) will leave Tarakeswar at 10 am on every Friday to reach Dimapur on the next day and 00330 Dimapur-Tarakeswar Kishan Rail Special Train (weekly) will leave Dimapur at 9:30 pm on every Saturday from January 30 and reach Tarakeswar at 7 am on the 3rd day," the statement read.

Taking on Twitter, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that the train will play an important role in the development of agriculture and farmers in the Northeast.

"Taking another step towards realizing the resolve of doubling farmers' income, Kisan Rail is being started from Tarkeshwar, West Bengal to Dimapur, Nagaland from today. This train will play an important role in the development of agriculture and farmers in the Northeast," Goyal tweeted.

The train will stop at Bandel, Ambika Kalna, Nabadwip Dham, Purbasthali, Katwa, Azimgunge, Azimgunge City, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar, New Bongaigaon, Guwahati and Lumding en route in both directions for loading and unloading of parcels. (ANI)

