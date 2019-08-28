Railway to offer 25 per cent discount on select train tickets to increase occupancy

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In order to fill vacant seats in AC Chair Car and Executive Class of some selected trains, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced a discounted fare scheme to be rolled out by the end of September.

The railway ministry said that discount to be offered can be up to 25 per cent of the base fare and the scheme shall be applicable for AC Chair car and Executive chair car categories of selected trains such as Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker, Intercity among others.

"Discount to be offered can be up to 25 per cent of the base fare. Reservation fee, superfast charge, GST, etc., as applicable will be separate. Discount can be given for the first leg and/or the last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end to end journey. There is a provision to make catering optional with the discounted fare," an official release said.The railway ministry said that the powers to discount these fares are delegated to Principal Chief Commercial Managers of Zonal Railways. "Only trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50% in the previous year are eligible for discount," read the release.Discounted fare can be for the full year, part of the year or month-wise or seasonal or for weekdays/weekend, it said.The railway ministry said that the scheme is aimed at improving "occupancy and earnings"."All Zonal Railways have been directed by the Commercial Directorate of the Railway Board to review the occupancy of all trains with Chair Car and Executive Class seating accommodation by September 30, 2019, and take suitable action," read the release. (ANI)